Man arrested after allegedly urinating near deputy's vehicle, getting violent

KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018 07:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jaime Aguilera is charged with battery on a police officer after a Bernalillo County deputy says he was acting unruly during a traffic stop on Friday.

Court documents state the deputy tried to pull Aguilera over for erratic driving, but he was refusing to stop at first. When he finally did stop, he reportedly ignored all of the deputy's commands and began urinating near his vehicle.

When the deputy tried to get him into handcuffs, Aguilera allegedly continued to be defiant, resulting in the deputy being punched.

He was eventually arrested after the deputy said they had to tackle him to the ground. Aguilera was released on his own recognizance Saturday morning.


