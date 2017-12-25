WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve

KOB.com Web Staff
December 25, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is behind bars for violently disrupting a family gathering on Christmas Eve.

Police say Michael Ortega rang the doorbell of a home on Mountain Road Sunday night and immediately attacked a man with a crowbar when he opened the door.

Family members at the house were able to remove the crowbar and a knife from Ortega's hands and held him down until officers arrived. Ortega told police he was looking for his grandmother and doesn't remember attacking anybody.

He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery and assault.

Updated: December 25, 2017
Created: December 25, 2017 05:28 PM

