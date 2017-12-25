Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve
KOB.com Web Staff
December 25, 2017 07:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is behind bars for violently disrupting a family gathering on Christmas Eve.
Police say Michael Ortega rang the doorbell of a home on Mountain Road Sunday night and immediately attacked a man with a crowbar when he opened the door.
Family members at the house were able to remove the crowbar and a knife from Ortega's hands and held him down until officers arrived. Ortega told police he was looking for his grandmother and doesn't remember attacking anybody.
He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery and assault.
