Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
David Lynch
December 24, 2017 03:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested a 47-year-old man at Coronado Mall Saturday for allegedly groping multiple young girls at different stores.
Court documents state an Albuquerque police officer was working overtime at the mall when he responded to a call of a possible fight at Claire's jewelry. When he arrived, according to court documents, mall security had detained a male who identified himself as Michael Marquez.
Police say they later found out the man was actually Michael Chavarria, after talking to two separate young girls who accused him of touching their behind.
Chavarria is being charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
