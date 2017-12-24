VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall

Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall

David Lynch
December 24, 2017 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested a 47-year-old man at Coronado Mall Saturday for allegedly groping multiple young girls at different stores.

Advertisement

Court documents state an Albuquerque police officer was working overtime at the mall when he responded to a call of a possible fight at Claire's jewelry. When he arrived, according to court documents, mall security had detained a male who identified himself as Michael Marquez.

Police say they later found out the man was actually Michael Chavarria, after talking to two separate young girls who accused him of touching their behind.

Chavarria is being charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Credits

David Lynch


Created: December 24, 2017 03:12 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
Placitas residence destroyed after morning fire
Placitas residence destroyed after morning fire
Family loses almost everything in home fire just days before Christmas
Family loses almost everything in home fire just days before Christmas
Holiday traveler's dog found after being stolen along with car
Holiday traveler's dog found after being stolen along with car
Family celebrates recently deceased man's poignant Christmas tradition
Family celebrates recently deceased man's poignant Christmas tradition

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Track Santa around the world
Track Santa around the world
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores
Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
Longtime NM district court judge dies at 86
Longtime NM district court judge dies at 86
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room