Man accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man is behind bars Tuesday accused of stealing people's identities, and how he's accused of doing it, is nothing new to police.
Albuquerque Police say they tracked down Jose Alberto Dieguez-Pineda in relation to a string of credit card skimmers found at different gas stations throughout Albuquerque back in March.
Skimmers are devices placed over the area where consumers insert their cards to pay for gas. Thieves use these skimmers to scan the victim's credit card information that is then sent via Bluetooth to the computer, tablet, or smartphone of the thieves.
Police were able to track down where the cards were used in this case and view surveillance video from those locations. That footage led them to identify Dieguez-Pineda using tips that came in from the public.
Dieguez-Pineda is charged with forgery of a credit car, fraudulent signing of a credit card slip, identity theft and conspiracy.
