Man accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities

Albuquerque Police say they tracked down Jose Alberto Dieguez-Pineda in relation to a string of credit card skimmers found at different gas stations throughout Albuquerque back in March.

Skimmers are devices placed over the area where consumers insert their cards to pay for gas. Thieves use these skimmers to scan the victim's credit card information that is then sent via Bluetooth to the computer, tablet, or smartphone of the thieves.