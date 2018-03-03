Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident | KOB 4
Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident

Brittany Costello
March 03, 2018 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A case of road rage that went so far as to involve gunfire Friday night along Central near Atrisco ended with the arrest of a 30-year-old man and no serious injuries.

Elias Montano, who, according to court documents, was in a car with his girlfriend and 5-year-old son, is accused of firing the weapon in the incident.

Another driver on the road told police Montano pulled out in front of him near a Blake's Lotaburger and cut him off. After he honked at Montano, he told police, the suspect intentionally rammed the back of his truck before he heard the sound of a gunshot.

He claims Montano then took off down a side street and ended up crashing into a motorcyclist. Montano's girlfriend told police that after the crash he took his son and fled the area on foot.

Police say upon inspection of Montano's vehicle they found "a single bullet hole coming out of the windshield."

Montano's girlfriend declined to comment to KOB about the altercation. As of Saturday afternoon he is behind bars and facing a number of charges ranging from child abuse to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.


Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: March 03, 2018 05:25 PM
Created: March 03, 2018 04:56 PM

