Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident

He claims Montano then took off down a side street and ended up crashing into a motorcyclist. Montano's girlfriend told police that after the crash he took his son and fled the area on foot.

Police say upon inspection of Montano's vehicle they found "a single bullet hole coming out of the windshield."

Montano's girlfriend declined to comment to KOB about the altercation. As of Saturday afternoon he is behind bars and facing a number of charges ranging from child abuse to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.