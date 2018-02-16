Man charged after creating UNM scare
Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 10:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The man accused of pulling what looked to be a gun on multiple people at UNM yesterday, is now behind bars.
Police say Vine Deloria prompted a Lobo Alert to be sent out by the University of New Mexico campus on Thursday.
The 45-year-old is accused of pointing the weapon at two joggers before heading on campus and doing the same to a female student at the duck pond.
He was arrested by police after a little more than an hour long search.
Police say it turns out the 'weapon' Deloria had was a BB gun. Regardless, he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
