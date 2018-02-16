Man charged after creating UNM scare | KOB 4
Man charged after creating UNM scare

Vine Deloria 

Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 10:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The man accused of pulling what looked to be a gun on multiple people at UNM yesterday, is now behind bars.

Police say Vine Deloria prompted a Lobo Alert to be sent out by the University of New Mexico campus on Thursday. 

The 45-year-old is accused of pointing the weapon at two joggers before heading on campus and doing the same to a female student at the duck pond. 

He was arrested by police after a little more than an hour long search.

Police say it turns out the 'weapon' Deloria had was a BB gun. Regardless, he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.


Marian Camacho


Created: February 16, 2018 10:17 AM

