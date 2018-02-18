Man committed to mental health facility after killing mother, may soon be released

Quintana faced charges of murder, burglary and larceny, but he was declared incompetent to stand trial. According to court documents, he was treated by the Behavioral Health Institute from 2008 to 2016.

In August 2016 he was deemed competent for trial, but that trial would never come. Instead, he was acquitted of criminal liability by reason of insanity, so a court ordered health officials to commit Quintana to a mental health facility.

The order stated: "Never release the defendant until he is no longer dangerous as defined by New Mexico law."

Because Quintana had been treated to mental competency, a Supreme Court overturned the order keeping him in a mental health facility.

But on Saturday, just a day before he was expected to be released, the attorney general's office sent a letter to the New Mexico Department of Health saying, "We fear Mr. Quintana may pose a threat to society."

The AG's office is asking DOH officials to civilly commit Quintana to additional treatment.

New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas told KOB on Sunday he's disappointed a district attorney would allow this type of deal to be reached in the first place.