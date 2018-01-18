Man convicted in fatal 2015 beating of woman in Albuquerque
The Associated Press
January 18, 2018 07:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - One of the suspects accused of kidnapping and fatally beating a 29-year-old woman in Albuquerque in 2015 has been convicted of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say jurors found 57-year-old William Alexander guilty Thursday after a seven-day trial.
A sentencing date is expected to be set within 60 days.
“We are thankful for the hard work conducted by the jury over the past seven days and their careful consideration of all the evidence in finding William Alexander guilty on all counts including first-degree murder," said Michael Patrick, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. "We hope this verdict gives the family some measure of justice for their tragic loss."
We are thankful for the hard work conducted by the jury and their careful consideration of all the evidence in finding William Alexander guilty on all counts including 1st deg. murder. We hope this verdict gives the family some measure of justice for their tragic loss -DA Torrez— BernCO DA (@BerncoDa) January 19, 2018
Albuquerque police say Alexander was among four people who tied up Tiffany Boyer before killing her at a northeast Albuquerque home in August 2015, then dumping her body.
Prosecutors say Boyer's body was found three months later near Mountainair and was so decomposed it took a forensic anthropologist nearly six months to determine how she died.
Another suspect in the case has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 24-year prison sentence.
Two other defendants have yet to stand trial.
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: January 18, 2018 07:17 PM
Created: January 18, 2018 07:10 PM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.