Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges
Erica Zucco and Marian Camacho
February 05, 2018 07:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man convicted in the road rage killing of 4-year-old Lilly Garcia will be in court today to be sentenced on federal drug charges.
Tony Torrez is currently serving a 16-year-sentence for shooting and killing Garcia back in 2015 and prosecutors want him to get the maximum sentence for the drug charges.
Torrez pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and gun charges last April. Prosecutors say he didn’t just “have guns when he wasn’t supposed to” or deal drugs once or twice. Rather, they paint him as a violent repeat offender and say the system failed to get and keep him behind bars.
Prosecutors want Torrez to be sentenced to 41 months for four crimes and 60 months for another to run after his current sentence.
Torrez’s defense says he’s already serving time on that crime and they’re asking for 93 months on these new crimes with 12 running at the same time as his current sentence.
