Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges

Erica Zucco and Marian Camacho
February 05, 2018 07:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man convicted in the road rage killing of 4-year-old Lilly Garcia will be in court today to be sentenced on federal drug charges.

Advertisement

Tony Torrez is currently serving a 16-year-sentence for shooting and killing Garcia back in 2015 and prosecutors want him to get the maximum sentence for the drug charges.

Torrez pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and gun charges last April.  Prosecutors say he didn’t just “have guns when he wasn’t supposed to” or deal drugs once or twice. Rather, they paint him as a violent repeat offender and say the system failed to get and keep him behind bars.

Prosecutors want Torrez to be sentenced to 41 months for four crimes and 60 months for another to run after his current sentence.

Torrez’s defense says he’s already serving time on that crime and they’re asking for 93 months on these new crimes with 12 running at the same time as his current sentence.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Erica Zucco and Marian Camacho


Created: February 05, 2018 07:18 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

On the other side of the law: Tucumcari judge arrested for DWI
Judge arrested for DWI
Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges
Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
I-40 open after 12 hour negotiation with man threatening to jump
I-40 open after 12 hour negotiation with man threatening to jump
Police: Suspect in Colts player's crash death deported twice
Edwin Jackson

Advertisement




U.S. marshal in New Mexico leaves position
Conrad Candelaria, outgoing U.S. marshal for New Mexico
Dow plunges 1,175 points in worst day for stocks since 2011
Tommy Kalikas
On the other side of the law: Tucumcari judge arrested for DWI
Judge arrested for DWI
Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges
Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports