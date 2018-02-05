Man convicted in road rage killing to be sentenced on drug charges

Tony Torrez is currently serving a 16-year-sentence for shooting and killing Garcia back in 2015 and prosecutors want him to get the maximum sentence for the drug charges.

Torrez pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and gun charges last April. Prosecutors say he didn’t just “have guns when he wasn’t supposed to” or deal drugs once or twice. Rather, they paint him as a violent repeat offender and say the system failed to get and keep him behind bars.