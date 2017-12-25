Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows

KOB viewer Patricia White captured heart-stopping video of the Placitas home engulfed in flames. Bystanders can be seen looking on helpless, as firefighters battle the blaze.

But it's clear the house is gone, and less than 24 hours before Christmas.

As family members sifted through the aftermath on Monday, a new day suggests this wasn't just any fire. Sandoval County fire officials say the property's owner, Alex Perez, confessed to setting it himself.

"This is his mother's place," said neighbor Ken Owens. "I know that he wanted to sell it."

Owens said Perez is in his 50s, and he's been trying to sell the property since his mother died.

Mariah Hothan flagged down our KOB crew on Monday night in Placitas.

"We tried -- there was like three or four occasions," she said. "This could have been prevented I think."

Hothan said friends and family had desperately tried to help Perez, who she said was experiencing troubling mental health issues.

"I've known Alex my whole life," she said. "He came over to my house one day and talked to me for like an hour and a half about these things he had been seeing – faces, shadows everywhere."

Hothan says Perez was increasingly unstable; he even wandered into her home one night.

"Just the look on his face…you could tell he didn't know where he was," she said.

He had run-ins with law enforcement. Sandoval County authorities confirmed he was arrested on an unspecified and unrelated warrant when he allegedly confessed to the arson.

Hothan says she even called adult protective services after witnessing troubling behavior.

"They said that at that time it didn't seem like he was…that he fell under the criteria of someone that needed to be committed or taken care of. So there was nothing they could do," she said.

Looking at the shell of a home, Hothan said she thinks Perez just fell through the cracks of a system that could not help him.

"He's been hearing voices in his head and seeing demon faces everywhere he looks, and the only way he could think to get away from it is to set it on fire," she said. "I don't know why it takes having something like this for any help to be (expletive) sought."

Sandoval County has released very little official information about their suspect. KOB is working on learning more about his background.