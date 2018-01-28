Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill | KOB 4
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill

Kassandra Nelson
January 28, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a shocking and painful interruption to an afternoon walk.

According to a police report, a husband and wife were walking on Monte Vista Boulevard toward Central Saturday around 2 p.m. when the man felt like he had just gotten punched in the chest.

That's when he looked down and realized the impact was from a stray bullet.

The police report states neither the husband or wife heard the gunshot in the area, but the bullet left its mark – an abrasion the size of a quarter on the man's chest. Although he wasn't seriously injured and didn't have to be taken to the hospital, it's a concerning situation for others who live and work in the area, including Javier Perez.

"I've heard stories about people who drive up and throw bleach and eggs, but a bullet…that's taking it to the next level," Perez said. "It makes me feel unsafe."

Others admit they're already on high-alert, having experienced crime in the area firsthand.

"My car's gotten broken into around here already, so kind of just can't really be too careful," said Chris Chavez, who works in the area.

They say it's just another reminder that anything can happen.


