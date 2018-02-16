Man indicted, faces 18 counts in deadly child abuse case
KOB.com Web Staff
February 16, 2018 10:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A grand jury on Friday night indicted a man for murder in the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.
Thomas Ferguson of Pojoaque faces 18 counts, including kidnapping and child abuse.
MORE: As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Investigators also arrested Ferguson's girlfriend, Tracy Pena, who is also Jeremiah's mother, along with Ferguson's 19-year-old son, Jordan Nunez.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 16, 2018 10:45 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 09:50 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved