Man indicted, faces 18 counts in deadly child abuse case

KOB.com Web Staff
February 16, 2018 10:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A grand jury on Friday night indicted a man for murder in the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.

Thomas Ferguson of Pojoaque faces 18 counts, including kidnapping and child abuse.

MORE: As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past

Investigators also arrested Ferguson's girlfriend, Tracy Pena, who is also Jeremiah's mother, along with Ferguson's 19-year-old son, Jordan Nunez.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 16, 2018 10:45 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 09:50 PM

