Police arrest suspect seen pulling gun at UNM

"After what happened yesterday, we're all a little on edge, I think you could say," Peck said. "But we responded accordingly and saturated the area very quickly."

UNMPD intends to charge Deloria with armed robbery as well. It was later learned Deloria had a BB gun, according to both UNMPD and APD.

Peck said Deloria pointed his weapon at two joggers at Yale and Lomas before going onto the campus and aiming the gun at a female student at the pond. Someone else also told police they saw a man carrying a gun past the Cornell building. Deloria then left the campus near Central Avenue, Peck said.

The university was not placed on lockdown during the incident. Some Albuquerque Public Schools students were at Popejoy Hall for an event on campus at the time.

"We get a lot of pretty wild Lobo alerts, so I wasn't too surprised," said Marco Villarreal, a UNM freshman. "But that one was a lot more intense than most of the ones we get."

"It's just very intimidating," added senior Angelica Raygoza. "Do I really want to even risk my life and come to class?"

The investigation will continue.

After Deloria's arrest, UNM interim President Chaouki Abdallah released a statement on the incident, urging those on campus to exercise caution, be aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious immediately.

"In light of the horrific shooting in Florida yesterday, I want to assure the campus community that all of our emergency management protocols were followed given the facts as they were reported to UNMPD," Abdallah wrote. "I have complete trust in UNMPD, our emergency management team, and APD, who are well-versed and ready to act to ensure the safety of one and all in these types of situations. Given the senseless school shootings that continue to occur on a seemingly regular basis, the safety of our campus community is a paramount concern to the UNM administration."

ADVISORY-2/15 10:38A. Duck Pond. Man pulled a gun on several victims. Male, dark skinned, 5’8”, green rain pancho, dirty tan pants. Seen south toward Central. — UNM LoboAlerts (@loboalerts) February 15, 2018

Update: 12:00P. There have been no additional reports regarding the suspect. There is no direct threat, campus is open as usual. — UNM LoboAlerts (@loboalerts) February 15, 2018

Update: 1:52P. A possible suspect has been arrested by APD regarding this incident. Investigation is ongoing. — Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) February 15, 2018