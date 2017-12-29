VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Man pleads guilty to intimidating attendants on Phoenix flight rerouted to ABQ

David Lynch
December 29, 2017 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Arizona man is expected to head to jail after his alleged belligerent behavior on a Phoenix-bound flight led to the plane being rerouted to the Albuquerque Sunport.

Officials say 55-year-old Robert Tomblin "appeared to be intoxicated" to crew members on the August flight. When he refused requests to move seats away from the emergency exit, he refused and began to yell profanities, followed up by making phone calls and moving around the cabin at inappropriate times.

When the plane – which originally took off from Roswell – landed in Albuquerque, Tomblin continued his erratic behavior, even getting violent as Albuquerque Police officers were taking him into custody.

Tomblin was officially charged with interference and intimidating flight crew members and attendants, official said.

His sentencing has not been officially scheduled, though officials say he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.




