Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert

But then she saw the red flags, she said. In her neighborhood – located near S.Y. Jackson Elementary School – a man claiming to work for Xfinity while wearing a red polo and khakis and possessing an ID walked up to her door asking to come in.

"My husband realized really quickly, 'Wait…his badge has the AT&T symbol on it,'" she said.

When they informed the man that they didn't have a cable box, he tried to improvise, she said.

"He looked down at his tablet and his screen and he said, 'Oh yes. I must have you wrong in the system. It must be Internet.'"

That answer wasn’t good enough. They told him his help wasn't needed, closed the door then quickly called Xfinity. A representative told them that no company employee would approach a residence without a scheduled appointment.

"One of their managers explained that sometimes they will go door-to-door for sales, but if and when they do that, they will always have a picture ID they present to you before they start to sell you anything," Brittany said.

It turns out some of her neighbors have experienced the same thing. It caught the attention of principal of the nearby elementary school, who then sent a message to parents of S.Y. Jackson students warning them about a man in an unmarked white van, and reminding their kids not to open the door for strangers.

"It's definitely scary for other people," Brittany said, "and there's a lot of elderly people in our neighborhood that may believe that or may let people come into their home and run an update on it."

Comcast provided KOB with the following statement after hearing about the incident:

"Comcast technicians never go door-to-door and only interact with customers when they have a scheduled appointment. Our technicians wear uniforms, drive a marked vehicle, and can present a Comcast badge. Our door-to-door Xfinity Sales Professionals also wear branded uniforms and can present a Comcast badge. Any individual who doesn’t meet these standards is not associated with Comcast."