Man released from jail after allegedly threatening girlfriend with knife
February 25, 2018 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Richard Marquez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he was involved in a domestic dispute Friday evening.
Court documents Marquez's girlfriend told officers he showed up drunk at her residence and threatened her with a knife. When police later caught up with Marquez during a traffic stop, they say he agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew above the legal limit.
He has since been released from jail.
