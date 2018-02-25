Man released from jail after allegedly threatening girlfriend with knife | KOB 4
Man released from jail after allegedly threatening girlfriend with knife

KOB.com Web Staff
February 25, 2018 04:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Richard Marquez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he was involved in a domestic dispute Friday evening.

Court documents Marquez's girlfriend told officers he showed up drunk at her residence and threatened her with a knife. When police later caught up with Marquez during a traffic stop, they say he agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew above the legal limit.

He has since been released from jail.


