Man speeding on the West Side unsuccessfully tries to reassure police

KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say Jesse Hicks tried to flee from them at speeds of up to 100 mph, but it's what he told them after that was surprising.

Officers say they saw Hicks speeding on Eagle Ranch Road near Paradise, and when they tried to pull him over he sped off at a high speed, causing a semi to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting him.

When police eventually caught up with him, Hicks said he knew he was speeding and added, "I know how to drive."

Hicks is facing a charge of aggravated fleeing of an officer following the incident.


Updated: January 12, 2018 06:07 PM
Created: January 12, 2018 04:03 PM

