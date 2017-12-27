Man tracks down stolen truck

"You've seen it all the time now. These guys shoot. They shoot everybody, so we're not going to be stupid," Joe said. "It's a truck. So we backed off and waited for police to get there. Luckily we were there to be able to let them know because they drove right past them and didn't know it was them."

By the times deputies showed up, the thief sped off in the truck. After a short pursuit, the criminal eventually ditched the wrecked truck and took the keys.

Joe's hoping insurance covers the damage but now he also has to change all of his locks.

"I’m waiting for the key man to come down and re-do my house, re-do my vehicle, they cause more expense than it's worth," Joe said.