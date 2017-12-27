Man tracks down stolen truck
Kai Porter
December 27, 2017 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Joe, who asked that KOB not use his last name, was having breakfast at Milly's on Candelaria Tuesday morning when a thief broke into his truck and drove off with it.
"Wasn't more than 20 minutes, had to hit the road, walked outside and it was gone," he said.
Joe started calling his family and friends asking everyone to be on the lookout for his stolen truck. That's when his business partner spotted the truck near the intersection of Arenal and Goff. They followed the truck to a nearby house and called 911 from a block away.
"You've seen it all the time now. These guys shoot. They shoot everybody, so we're not going to be stupid," Joe said. "It's a truck. So we backed off and waited for police to get there. Luckily we were there to be able to let them know because they drove right past them and didn't know it was them."
By the times deputies showed up, the thief sped off in the truck. After a short pursuit, the criminal eventually ditched the wrecked truck and took the keys.
Joe's hoping insurance covers the damage but now he also has to change all of his locks.
"I’m waiting for the key man to come down and re-do my house, re-do my vehicle, they cause more expense than it's worth," Joe said.
