Manager charged with stealing from $9,000 from bowling alley
KOB.com Web Staff
January 09, 2018 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A night manager at an Albuquerque bowling alley is likely out of a job after allegedly giving himself a huge unauthorized raise.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies say Ruben Aragon stole nearly $9,000 from the safe last summer from Lucky 66 Bowl.
After money kept going missing, court documents state the owner and another employee then reviewed the security footage. They say that's when they realized the suspect was their night manager.
