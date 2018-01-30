APD identifies woman found burned in Sandoval County | KOB 4
APD identifies woman found burned in Sandoval County

J.R. Oppenheim
January 30, 2018 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Authorities say they have identified the woman whose burned remains were found over the weekend.

The woman, 65-year-old Marilyn Rose Gandert, was connected to a missing persons case in Albuquerque when Sandoval County deputies discovered her charred body on Saturday, APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said.

Deputies located Gandert's body near Northern and Encino in northwest Albuquerque. The remains were so badly burned that her gender could not be determined at the time.

Sandoval County Sheriff's Office Lt. Keith Elder said Monday that they needed assistance identifying the woman, so they asked other agencies missing persons reports. Drobik said APD officers took the missing persons report for Gandert on Sunday.

The Office of the Medical Investigator then identified the woman as Gandert, Drobik said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.


Updated: January 30, 2018 05:21 PM
Created: January 30, 2018 04:17 PM

