More than a haircut: Barbershop offers support to teens

Vigil said it wasn't about likes. It's about Rio Rancho kids like 16-year-old Elijah.

"It's just like I go to school and talk to my friends it's just like that," he said. "They always tell you 'What's up?' or 'Hey, how you doing?' They ask how you are and they really do care."

But the guys say the shop isn't just for therapy. Walk in for a haircut or walk in just to play the PlayStation.

We don't want them making the same mistakes we made," Vigil said. "So when we come across a lot of young guys like this guy -- we get at least 30 minutes to 40 minutes with them in the chair once a week and we get to say, 'Hey man, be careful with this. Be careful with that.'"

You could walk into any barbershop in America and hear a conversation, but there's something bigger happening here. The shop is offering a place to talk.

"Could you imagine if we would just take our time to just listen?" Vigil said. "Take the time to just listen -- just give them five to 10 minutes."