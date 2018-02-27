More than a haircut: Barbershop offers support to teens
Caleb James
February 27, 2018 10:22 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- There's something about the barber's chair that brings out conversations. From their Rio Rancho shop, the power of the barbershop bromance got Chris Rodarte and Rickylee Vigil thinking.
Vigil hit the MARZ Barbershop Facebook page with a simple message: "If you're in middle school or high school and you ever feel you need to get away for a few minutes, need some prayer or anything... our shop is open to you."
"Surprisingly we got a lot of love on it," he said.
Vigil said it wasn't about likes. It's about Rio Rancho kids like 16-year-old Elijah.
"It's just like I go to school and talk to my friends it's just like that," he said. "They always tell you 'What's up?' or 'Hey, how you doing?' They ask how you are and they really do care."
But the guys say the shop isn't just for therapy. Walk in for a haircut or walk in just to play the PlayStation.
We don't want them making the same mistakes we made," Vigil said. "So when we come across a lot of young guys like this guy -- we get at least 30 minutes to 40 minutes with them in the chair once a week and we get to say, 'Hey man, be careful with this. Be careful with that.'"
You could walk into any barbershop in America and hear a conversation, but there's something bigger happening here. The shop is offering a place to talk.
"Could you imagine if we would just take our time to just listen?" Vigil said. "Take the time to just listen -- just give them five to 10 minutes."
