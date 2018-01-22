Mayor appoints new AFD Fire Chief, Assistant Chief

Chief Dow has served 18 years with the department, most recently acting as a Battilion Commander. For the last 11 years, Dow also worked as a Fire Science Instructor at Central New Mexico Community College, or CNM.

Chief Frazier also served as a Battalion Commander for the last three years and has been with the department for 21 years.

“Chief Dow and Chief Frazier have each served the people of Albuquerque for two decades. They bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to effectively save lives across our city, while making sure our first responders have the resources they need to stay safe,” added Mayor Keller.

Keller says the new leadership team will help to streamline AFD’s structure.