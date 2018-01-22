Mayor appoints new AFD Fire Chief, Assistant Chief
Marian Camacho
January 22, 2018 10:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque has a new fire chief and assistant fire chief. Monday, Mayor Tim Keller appointed Paul Dow to serve as the new Fire Chief of the Albuquerque Fire Department. Keller also appointed Sean Frazier as an Assistant Chief.
The two appointments are now subject to City Council approval.
“Chief Dow and Chief Frazier will lead the Albuquerque Fire Department with steady hands to help keep our city safe,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “Our Firefighters and EMTs work day in and day out to fight fires and provide emergency medical services in a wide range of situations.”
Chief Dow has served 18 years with the department, most recently acting as a Battilion Commander. For the last 11 years, Dow also worked as a Fire Science Instructor at Central New Mexico Community College, or CNM.
Chief Frazier also served as a Battalion Commander for the last three years and has been with the department for 21 years.
“Chief Dow and Chief Frazier have each served the people of Albuquerque for two decades. They bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to effectively save lives across our city, while making sure our first responders have the resources they need to stay safe,” added Mayor Keller.
Keller says the new leadership team will help to streamline AFD’s structure.
