Love and Big Macs: McDonald's hosts Valentine's dinner for charity
Tessa Mentus
February 13, 2018 11:56 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- Who says you have to enjoy steak or lobster for your Valentine's Day dinner?
There was plenty of love and Big Macs Tuesday as dozens of people filled the McDonald's on Highway 528 for the second annual Share the Love for St. Felix fundraiser.
Folks didn't mind a romantic meal of burgers and fries, complete with the fancy white linens. Tickets were $50 apiece, but it goes to benefit a good cause. The event benefits the St. Felix food pantry in Rio Rancho.
"We're delighted," said Mark Harris, seated next to his wife Maureen. "I mean, we would normally go out and spend the same amount of money at a nice restaurant for a Valentine meal, and we just thought it would make more sense to spend the money to where it would go to a worthy cause."
Credits
Updated: February 13, 2018 11:56 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 09:16 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved