Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park

She's been placing these flyers on the trees slated for removal.

"I'm just devastated and just horrified by it actually," she said.

Head's up! McDuffie (Hidden) Park will be closed for irrigation work starting on March 5. Details at https://t.co/SS06kK1ZNM #CABQ pic.twitter.com/DGLuIt1AjT — City of Albuquerque (@cabq) February 26, 2018

Joran Viers, the city's arborist, said three big trees about 80 years old and five smaller, younger trees were flagged as dead or dying after they came out to inspect the irrigation system. He said at least one could be in danger of crushing the roof of a house.

"These points in here are where locus bores have come into the tree, tunneled inside," Viers said.

In a few days, the irrigation and those trees will be replaced.

"We're coming back in with a total of 20 replacement trees, mixed species. We'll diversify the canopy a little bit," he said.

But Thomas said this is an extreme move and will harm this little park's charm.

"The trees provide pleasure for everyone who sees them. They're God's gift. They're just beautiful," she said.

The project will start on March 5. It'll last a couple of months and during that time city officials say this park will be closed.