Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park
Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park

Colton Shone
February 28, 2018 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque city park is about to go through some renovations, and not everyone is happy about that. Those who live nearby say some legacy trees will be cut down.

McDuffie Park near Carlisle and Lomas is one of the city's little-known secrets. Those who live around it call it "Hidden Park." Resident Debbie Thomas has been on a mission to stop the city from cutting down eight trees here.

"This is a petition that I plan on taking to the mayor's office," Thomas said.

She's been placing these flyers on the trees slated for removal.

"I'm just devastated and just horrified by it actually," she said.

Joran Viers, the city's arborist, said three big trees about 80 years old and five smaller, younger trees were flagged as dead or dying after they came out to inspect the irrigation system. He said at least one could be in danger of crushing the roof of a house.

"These points in here are where locus bores have come into the tree, tunneled inside," Viers said.

In a few days, the irrigation and those trees will be replaced.

"We're coming back in with a total of 20 replacement trees, mixed species. We'll diversify the canopy a little bit," he said.
But Thomas said this is an extreme move and will harm this little park's charm.

"The trees provide pleasure for everyone who sees them. They're God's gift. They're just beautiful," she said.

The project will start on March 5. It'll last a couple of months and during that time city officials say this park will be closed.


Updated: February 28, 2018 06:45 PM
Created: February 28, 2018 03:17 PM

