Memo calls into question what courthouse security officers can do in emergencies | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Memo calls into question what courthouse security officers can do in emergencies

Brittany Costello
February 23, 2018 11:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – They sport badges, and have handcuffs and guns attached to their belts.

Advertisement

From the looks of it, the security officers that can be seen stationed at the district courthouse look like Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies.

"To us, there's no difference. We're merely assigned to the courthouse," said PJ Montoya, one of those very deputies.

Montoya has walked up and down the halls of the courthouse as a court security specialist for nine years. A commissioned sheriff's deputy, he is trained to do the same things as BCSO deputies patrolling anywhere else.

That's why it was a surprise for Montoya when he received a memorandum sent out this month that labels their duties and responsibilities, saying, "law enforcement authority granted to court security specialists is limited to the specific job functions."

Montoya calls the memo "insulting," saying it calls into question the authority of deputies should an emergency arise.

The memo reads that "specialists shall not conduct investigations, make arrests or perform law enforcement activities outside of the specified areas."

It leads to an important question for deputies stationed at the courthouse: In those certain areas, can they protect the public or are they only civilians?

On Friday a judge granted a temporary restraining order on the memo.

"This memo creates safety concerns, not only for the officers themselves but for all the people that come to this courthouse," said James Montalbano, an attorney for Youtz & Valdez.

But Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales says the memo is nothing new, and doesn't limit or restrict responsibilities.

"All that is is a reminder – they're the same duties," he said. "The responsibilities haven't changed any, the duties haven't changed any, nor has the job description."

Another hearing regarding the memo is scheduled for early March. At that point, a judge will decide whether or not to continue that injunction.

The goal for the union is to get a declaration from the court saying the memo is illegal.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: February 23, 2018 11:23 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 10:11 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect
APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
Teen abuse victim may have been sexually assaulted, burned
Teen abuse victim may have been sexually assaulted, burned
Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man
Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man

Advertisement




Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Sled hockey a quietly burgeoning sport in ABQ
Sled hockey a quietly burgeoning sport in ABQ
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
Memo calls into question what courthouse security officers can do in emergencies
Memo calls into question what courthouse security officers can do in emergencies
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
 