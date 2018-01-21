Men steal two valuable birds from pet store

“(I) came out of that back room and saw a man standing right here, taking an African Grey out of the door,” said Terry Goodman, a shift manager at the store. “He put it in his jacket. I screamed, 'No!’”

Goodman said both men had two large birds stuffed in their jackets as they sprinted out of the store.

“I continued screaming 'No’ as they ran out the door with both the birds, and I ran out after them,” she said.

But it didn't do much good, as the two suspects hopped into a red Camaro and took off. Goodman said they escaped with a 5-month-old African Grey Parrot and a 7-month-old Scarlet Macaw.

“Our Macaw was saying 'Hello' and 'hi.' He just started to learn to say love you,” Goodman said. “The African Grey is a great mimicker."

Raised, fed and loved at the store, Goodman said the two birds are worth $5,000 combined. But employees say they saw them as more than a price tag.

“I think for most of us here, it’s not financial. That’s our baby; those were our babies,” Goodman said.

Now both cages sit empty, waiting for their usual occupants to return, and the only sounds echoing off the walls are that of other birds and store animals.

“We're just hoping that word-of-mouth (and) through social media that everybody can get together and find these people, find those birds,” Goodman said. “I mean, we just want those birds back in good health, taken care of.”

She said a witness told police one of the men in the video had two tear drop tattoos on his cheeks.

If you have any information you're encouraged to contact police.