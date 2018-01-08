Virginia school threat rumor mistakenly spread to Albuquerque

"Everyone has access to the Internet," said Jordan Scott, a social media manager at UNM. "And whether you see something trending on Snapchat or Twitter or something someone can tag you in anything, it can go anywhere across the globe."

It's not too surprising that this threat posted online traveled from Virginia to New Mexico. It said, "Don't go to school tomorrow @MHS students." The caption said, "Loaded up bout head out." It also had several guns pictured.

The "M" in MHS wasn't Manzano. The NBC affiliate in Charlottesville reports police arrested a suspect after a social media threat made against Monticello High School. Investigators say it's a hoax and charges are pending

"It's nice that people are being aware of it because you see so many things that potentially could be a threat and they're so passive like, 'Oh that's not happening.' But we need people to report these things when they do see it," Scott said. "But how they report it is different."

That means letting the law enforcement authorities and school officials know.

"We have civilians can't really handle that stuff, nor should we," Scott said. "So we have people who are employed who choose to do this stuff, choose to protect us. So go to them."