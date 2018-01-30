Middle schoolers band together to help their community

The students found a project online called “Little Free Pantry.” So far, there are around 100 pantries nationwide, in around 30 states. People stock outdoor boxes with groceries they don’t need, and take what they do need.

“Our motto is take what you need, leave what you can,” said student Skylar Carlson. “And one time we went out there and someone had left a smaller baby blanket there just folded up on the bottom, it was really nice.”

The school’s “Kiwanis Builder’s Club,” a chapter known within the school as “Goody Two Shoes,” worked with the Kiwanis at Coronado group, which hand-crafted the boxes based on a design by students.

“They are very engaged, very interested in it and seem to be very concerned about the public and how much good they're doing,” said Richard Brandt.

Students placed one pantry at Louisiana and Southern, and another at the roundabout on Kathryn near VBMS.

After collecting from staff and the community, they saw their first round of donations get swiped up in a day.

To help the project grow, community members can donate by putting items including clothing, food and cleaning supplies in the boxes directly.