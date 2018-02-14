Lane closures expected with ART reconstruction | KOB 4
Lane closures expected with ART reconstruction

Marian Camacho and Morgan Aguilar
February 14, 2018 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque drivers can expect those orange cones to be out along Central today.  ART reconstruction is underway and today the actual slope of some of the bus stops is going to be corrected.

The stop at Coors and Atrisco is expected to have intermittent right lane closures for the next three weeks as corrective work is done on the north side of the station.

KOB has also learned that five more ART buses will arrive in the city shortly. Right now, ten of 20 of the electric buses are in Albuquerque. The bus manufacturer has taken responsibility for the delay and has promised the city will get its entire fleet with no additional cost to taxpayers.


Updated: February 14, 2018 06:31 AM
Created: February 14, 2018 06:28 AM

