Mother's warning about ATM skimming devices pays off

She heard the news, but says her family usually just considered her paranoid. She wasn't always sure her kids were really hearing her warnings.

That is, until late Thursday evening, when she said her son came home from the Flying J’s near I-40 and 98th to tell her he found a skimming device.

“He said when he drove up it kind of was sticking out more than usual, it looked kind of funny," she said. "So he pulled on it, it came off and he said it looked like it had a little battery behind it.”

Martinez-Gomez said her son found it at pump number one around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and turned over the skimmer to store employees.

Now this Albuquerque mom is reminding others to always be vigilant and pull on the skimmers to be sure.

Back in February, police warned at least 75 ATMs and gas stations throughout the metro area could have been compromised by skimmers. Since then, only one arrest has been made.