Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash

KOB.com Web Staff
January 04, 2018 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A motorcyclist died after a crash on Albuquerque's West Side Thursday afternoon, according to Albuquerque police.

APD identified the victim as Gregory Analla. Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said  Analla drove south on Unser just north of Montaño. Analla was thrown from the bike after hitting the center median.

Drobik said Analla wore a helmet but he died at the hospital. Police shut down the intersection to investigate and clear the scene.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 04, 2018 06:52 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 12:26 PM

