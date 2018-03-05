Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release | KOB 4
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release

Brittany Costello
March 05, 2018 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- He's accused of murdering a local cab driver. Victor Ortiz has been locked up since that incident this past July. But on Jan. 29, his attorney filed a motion for him to be released as he awaits trial.

The motion will be heard inside a district courtroom Tuesday. Family members of that cab driver, Khalil Jabbour, say they fear for the entire community's safety should a judge grant that.

It was supposed to be just another shift. But on July 20, 2017, Jabbour responded to the wrong call for service in his cab.

"He was innocent," said Sami Jabbour, the victim’s brother. "Of course, he was innocent."

Police said Jabbour's passenger, Ortiz, attacked him. Ortiz admitted to fatally stabbing him with a sword. He is charged with murder.

Shortly after, a judge decided Ortiz was a danger to the public and granted a motion to keep him behind bars before trial. But that could change.

"His lawyer called him an honorable man in the community and so I am very disturbed by that,” said Sami Jabbour.

In addition to calling into question his competency, Ortiz's attorney has filed a motion to have him released from jail. The motion reads, prior to being locked up, Ortiz was a successful businessman, active in his church, and helped neighbors.

Sami Jabbour said it's unbelievable news for a family still grieving the loss of their loved one.

“Who is going to be responsible, I want to know. Who is going to be responsible for the next family,” he said.

He said he will do whatever it takes to keep Ortiz behind bars while he awaits trial.

"My family got enough hurt and I don’t want any other family to have the same thing," said Jabbour.

The district attorney's office said prosecutors will ask for the pre-trial detention to continue.


Brittany Costello


Updated: March 05, 2018 06:10 PM
Created: March 05, 2018 05:45 PM

