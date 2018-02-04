Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports | KOB 4
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports

KOB.com Web Staff
February 04, 2018 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After over two decades of creating the standard for covering local sports, KOB's J.P. Murrieta will be leaving in March.

On the horizon for the KOB veteran: A new opportunity at the New Mexico Activities Association, where he'll continue to help foster the quality of prep sports across the state.

There will be fewer bobbleheads along the KOB sports office ledge when Murrieta hangs it up at the station, but Lee Faria – who has worked with Murrieta for 20 years – says it's the perfect opportunity for him.

"For him to get an opportunity to work with the high school kids and help out the NMAA, it's spot-on," Faria said. "It's exactly what I picture him going into."

Murrieta's last day at the station will be March 12.


Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Created: February 04, 2018 10:39 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

