Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods

A spare tire took the place of her slashed one as she was driving to work, and she soon found out she wasn't the only one that had happened to.

"I had called my uncle to come get me and help me out, and he turned around, called me back and said, 'I can't. My tires are slashed,'" Henchenski said.

She and her uncle weren't alone. She estimated that about 10 cars along their street were hit. Oddly, a similar situation seemed to have unfolded just about a mile away.

"Another one of my neighbors came by and was checking out the cars," David Carter said. "He said there was about 10 cars that got hit that he's seen, up and down the street."

Carter and his nephew woke up to the tires on both of his cars slashed. It's a strange situation for two different neighborhoods that normally seem peaceful to their residents.

"The neighborhood is really calm," Henchenski said.

"Pretty quiet, peaceful neighborhood," Carter said. "I've been here two years; it's been great."

There's no word yet on who is the culprit behind the serial slashing. If you have any information or surveillance video of the area, you are asked to pass it along to police.