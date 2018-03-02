National bilingual conference scheduled for this weekend in ABQ

The conference aims to educate people on best practices to teach second-language learners, and it unites people from all walks of life in the hopes of sharing educational tools that will help make that learning process easier.

"It's a way also to see what new materials for success (exist) for the classroom teacher," said Jose Ruiz Escalante, former president of NABE. "To see if they like it. To see if they'd recommend to administrators the materials they need to supplement their curriculum."