National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
Marian Camacho
January 15, 2018 08:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today you can visit any National Park Service site for free in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Free admission will be given at all sites that normally charge fees. Of the 400 national parks throughout the country, tourists have to pay to visit 118 of them.
There are 18 national parks in New Mexico, 16 of them charge fees. You can view the entire list of national parks in New Mexico here.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of only four holidays throughout 2018 that the national parks offer fee-free days. The others are: April 21, First day of National Park Week – Sept. 22, National Public Lands Day – Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 15, 2018 08:49 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved