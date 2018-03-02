NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
March 02, 2018 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police officials say northbound I-25 at Jefferson is closed as of 5:35 p.m. Friday after multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian trying to cross the highway.
The victim was taken to UNM Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say alcohol did not play a factor in the accident.
Commuters are being asked to find alternate routes, and traffic is being diverted to Montgomery.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
