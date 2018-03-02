NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian | KOB 4
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian

David Lynch
March 02, 2018 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police officials say northbound I-25 at Jefferson is closed as of 5:35 p.m. Friday after multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian trying to cross the highway. 

The victim was taken to UNM Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say alcohol did not play a factor in the accident. 

Commuters are being asked to find alternate routes, and traffic is being diverted to Montgomery.

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Updated: March 02, 2018 06:35 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 05:38 PM

