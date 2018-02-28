NBC Left Field on Albuquerque's rape kit backlog
Katie Engelhart, NBC
February 28, 2018 01:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC News) -- In Albuquerque, thousands of untested rape kits have never been sent for DNA analysis -- a process that could, in some cases, lead to the identification of sex offenders and the discovery of serial rapists.
Mayor Tim Keller has signed an executive order asking Albuquerque to devise a plan to end its rape kit backlog.
The issue is now garnering national attention. Watch the video above to see a short documentary from NBC Left Field.
