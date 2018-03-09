Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release

Pegasus Legal Services filed the motion in January that requests the name change because Griego’s name is unique, and a simple online search could connect him to what he did and jeopardize his personal safety.

Griego’s attorneys are asking for these records to be sealed, saying his safety overrides public interest in this case. If it is sealed, he will change his name and it will be unknown to the public.

KOB has reported on how prosecutors are working hard to keep Griego in custody even past his 21st birthday. A motion was filed to keep Griego detained until an appeals court can decide on whether to overturn his sentence.