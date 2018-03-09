Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
March 09, 2018 06:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In less than two weeks, Nehemiah Griego is scheduled to be released from state custody. When he was just 15, he shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings.
As of right now, he’s set to be released on March 20, when he turns 21, but he wants to be leaving with a new name.
Court documents show he initially filed the name motion under the name “John Doe,” but a judge ruled that Griego’s name had to be on the case file.
Pegasus Legal Services filed the motion in January that requests the name change because Griego’s name is unique, and a simple online search could connect him to what he did and jeopardize his personal safety.
Griego’s attorneys are asking for these records to be sealed, saying his safety overrides public interest in this case. If it is sealed, he will change his name and it will be unknown to the public.
KOB has reported on how prosecutors are working hard to keep Griego in custody even past his 21st birthday. A motion was filed to keep Griego detained until an appeals court can decide on whether to overturn his sentence.
