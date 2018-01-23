Sisters call for 'justice' amid appeal for teen who killed 5

The statement from Vanessa Lightbourne and Annette Verreault came Tuesday as attorneys prepare for a state appeals court hearing in the case of Nehemiah Griego. He was 15 in 2013 when authorities say he killed five family members.

In 2016, a Children's Court judge decided Griego had been receptive to treatment from the state and sentenced him as a juvenile. That decision cleared the way for Griego's released on his 21st birthday in March.