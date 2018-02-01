Neighborhood continues push for more police downtown

The truth is, Albuquerque's downtown is already a so-called "district" within the Valley Command. So when residents and business owners in the area say they want to make downtown a specific district for police, here's what they're really hoping for:

“More of a presence. Right now, the presence is lacking," says SPDNA board member Leon Garcia.

Simply put, they want to see more officers. It's something Albuquerque's former administration actually promised back in July 2017. At the time, Mayor Richard Berry and other city leaders announced a downtown crime plan after businesses like Lavu threatened to leave over how bad the crime had gotten.

"That meeting they had on First and Central, they made all these promises and that lasted for about two weeks," said Steve Vatoseow, a downtown business owner.

The change was "minuscule to say the least," as Garcia remarked. In short, people say the promise didn't last.

"We're just finding trash and needles and just the constant panhandling of customers you know downtown used to be a pleasant place," says Dawn Vatoseow, co-owner of Lindy’s restaurant downtown.

With a new year comes a new administration and possibly new plans.

"I think Mayor [Tim] Keller is definitely in tune with downtown,” Dawn Vatoseow said.

One thing's for sure, these people are counting on it.

A spokesperson for Keller's office says as part of the administration's focus on community policing, they're considering all options, including smaller neighborhood police districts.