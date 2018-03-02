Neighborhood leaders say construction project skirted mandatory public input

Construction began when the Zoning Department gave the developer what is called "permissive use," meaning no public hearings were required.

But the neighborhood association says the project should have been under conditional use, and public input should have been sought.

"Nob Hill is one of the jewels in the crown of Albuquerque, and our job at the neighborhood association is to make sure we protect that historic character," Carver said.

So the association appealed the Zoning Department's decision and went to the Albuquerque City Council.

"The appeal is really about the process, and it's about our neighborhood ensuring there's an environment where businesses can thrive," Carver said. "Where our residents can participate in those businesses, and where everybody follows the rule of law."

City councilors will decide Monday if the work will continue. A consultant hired by the council has recommended the construction continue.

KOB has reached out to Chicago-based Golden Spike, but we have yet to hear back.