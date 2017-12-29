New ad campaign reminds public not to flush trash down toilet

The water utility's "spokes-elephant," Chuckie, is featured in new TV and radio ads that started running earlier this month. David Morris – the utility's public affairs manager – said flushing trash like paper towels, rags, feminine hygiene products, medicine, grease and even so called-flushable wipes can cause big problems.

"Some of them say that they're flushable,” Morris said. “But what we've found is that while they can get through the plumbing at your house, they don't break down nearly as fast as toilet paper."