New ad campaign reminds public not to flush trash down toilet

Kai Porter
December 29, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is reminding the public not to flush trash down the toilet.

The water utility's "spokes-elephant," Chuckie, is featured in new TV and radio ads that started running earlier this month. David Morris – the utility's public affairs manager – said flushing trash like paper towels, rags, feminine hygiene products, medicine, grease and even so called-flushable wipes can cause big problems.

"Some of them say that they're flushable,” Morris said. “But what we've found is that while they can get through the plumbing at your house, they don't break down nearly as fast as toilet paper."

That can lead to nasty buildups of clumps of wipes and grease that clog the sewer. Morris says one-third of blockages in Albuquerque’s sewage system can every year are due to wipes and rags.

"When the sewer backs up, that sewage and that liquid has to go somewhere and it can back up into people's houses. It can back up into people's businesses," Morris said, "and that is both obviously a health hazard and it can be very expensive to clean that up."

Kai Porter


Updated: December 29, 2017 08:20 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 05:37 PM

