New details released as police search for shooting suspect

The suspect is described as possibly Caucasian or Hispanic, 25 to 30-years-old, 5-feet-ten inches to six-feet tall. The man had a thin build and was wearing a bandana over his face.

Police say he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he entered the Fuel Center building and robbed the attendant. During the incident, the attendant was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call police at 505-841-9256, option 3.