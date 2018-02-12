New details released as police search for shooting suspect | KOB 4
New details released as police search for shooting suspect

Marian Camacho
February 12, 2018 05:53 AM

EDGEWOOD, N.M. – New details this morning in a deadly shooting in Edgewood. It happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith’s Fuel Center in Edgewood.

Around midnight, State Police tweeted out a BOLO poster featuring a picture of the white Ford pickup truck they believe the shooting suspect was driving.

— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 12, 2018

The suspect is described as possibly Caucasian or Hispanic, 25 to 30-years-old, 5-feet-ten inches to six-feet tall.  The man had a thin build and was wearing a bandana over his face.

Police say he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he entered the Fuel Center building and robbed the attendant. During the incident, the attendant was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call police at 505-841-9256, option 3.


Marian Camacho


Updated: February 12, 2018 05:53 AM
Created: February 12, 2018 05:51 AM

