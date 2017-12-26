New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexicans are rallying together in support of 14-year-old Wyatt Taylor. Taylor suffered a tragic ATV accident earlier this month, leaving him with severe injuries, including burns. He was airlifted to UNM Hospital where he has undergone multiple surgeries and faces a long road to recovery, one he won't face alone.
Taylor has experienced support from his family, friends, community and people from around the country.
Following the accident, Taylor's aunt, Cyndee Weeks, set up a Facebook page where she gives the public updates on Wyatt's recovery process. On Christmas, Wyatt enjoyed a visit from a therapy dog and a home-cooked Christmas meal compliments of his Grandma Elaine.
A GoFundMe page has been set up, to help with the extensive medical bills the family is facing as Wyatt makes his full recovery. At last check, that page had reached nearly $25,000 of a $100,000 goal.
