WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Advertisement

New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident

Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital |  Photo: Prayers for Wyatt Facebook Page

Marian Camacho
December 26, 2017 12:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexicans are rallying together in support of 14-year-old Wyatt Taylor. Taylor suffered a tragic ATV accident earlier this month, leaving him with severe injuries, including burns. He was airlifted to UNM Hospital where he has undergone multiple surgeries and faces a long road to recovery, one he won't face alone. 

Advertisement

Taylor has experienced support from his family, friends, community and people from around the country.

Following the accident, Taylor's aunt, Cyndee Weeks, set up a Facebook page where she gives the public updates on Wyatt's recovery process.  On Christmas, Wyatt enjoyed a visit from a therapy dog and a home-cooked Christmas meal compliments of his Grandma Elaine.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, to help with the extensive medical bills the family is facing as Wyatt makes his full recovery.  At last check, that page had reached nearly $25,000 of a $100,000 goal.

Click here to donate.

Click here to view updates on Wyatt's recovery.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: December 26, 2017 12:18 PM
Created: December 26, 2017 09:05 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Man arrested for 15th DWI
Levi Manuelito
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network
New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident
Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network