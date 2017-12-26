WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates

The Associated Press
December 26, 2017 06:24 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Six New Mexico hospitals will be fined a portion of their Medicare payments in the coming year for having higher rates of patient injury and infections.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports hospitals on the list include Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe; University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Medical Center in Albuquerque; Gallup Indian Medical Center; Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

The rates of injury and infection have dropped from 2016, when some 30 hospitals in New Mexico were penalized. Under the Affordable Care Act, there are financial incentives for hospitals to reduce infections and injuries.

According to federal officials, facilities in larger metropolitan areas and those that serve higher poverty populations were cited more often than hospitals elsewhere.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: December 26, 2017 06:24 AM
Created: December 26, 2017 06:13 AM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

A Christmas miracle 21 years in the making
A Facebook post created by Trujillo's daughter on Christmas, two days after connecting with her online.
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve
Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Christmas Eve fire may have led to no water for some Placitas residents
Christmas Eve fire may have led to no water for some Placitas residents

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


ENMU student housing to get major overhaul
ENMU student housing to get major overhaul
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride
Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride
A Christmas miracle 21 years in the making
A Facebook post created by Trujillo's daughter on Christmas, two days after connecting with her online.
Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner
Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner