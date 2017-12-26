New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports hospitals on the list include Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe; University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Medical Center in Albuquerque; Gallup Indian Medical Center; Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

The rates of injury and infection have dropped from 2016, when some 30 hospitals in New Mexico were penalized. Under the Affordable Care Act, there are financial incentives for hospitals to reduce infections and injuries.