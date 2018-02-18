New Mexico lawmaker vents his frustration about Trump tax overhaul | KOB 4
New Mexico lawmaker vents his frustration about Trump tax overhaul

KOB.com Web Staff
February 18, 2018 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One state leader says President Donald Trump's tax plan will have a devastating effect on New Mexican families, and on Sunday he participated in a rally to vocalize his argument.

Advertisement

Democratic State Rep. Javier Martinez, representing District 11 in Bernalillo County, joined the Not One Penny organization as it stopped in Civic Plaza for the nationwide Repeal the Trump Tax Tour.

Martinez didn't hold back when expressing his views on the plan.

"The Trump tax plan is a disaster," he said. "It's one of the most unpopular pieces of legislation at the national level in recent history. Taking money from working-class New Mexicans, from those parents that are struggling to make ends meet in order to give a tax break to big corporations is going to put a real burden on those families."

Sunday's stop was part of a 100-day tour that will feature appearances from various elected officials from around the U.S.


