Dems press governor to put border wall ban on agenda

"This is a 12th-century solution to a 21st-century wall," said McCamley, D-Las Cruces. "We don't need walls. We don't need moats. We don’t need dragons. And I know George R.R. Martin lives in New Mexico. We’re proud to have him, but this isn’t 'Game of Thrones.'"

State Rep. Stephanie Garcia Richard, D-Los Alamos, said a border wall would negatively impact families and children in the state.

"We are using our authority as state lawmakers and decision makers over what we do with our state land," she said, "and we are saying 'federal government: if you want to build a wall, you can’t build it in New Mexico.”

State Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, brought the potentially negative environmental impacts a border wall would have in New Mexico.

"A wall would be detrimental to many different species of animals like the jaguars, the gray wolves, ocelots, big-horned sheep and certain owl species," she said.

If the bill would pass, state Rep. Javier Martinez believes the federal government couldn't use eminent domain to force the wall through because it's not for the good of the public.

"A wall is nothing more than a distraction from what should be happening at the federal level, and that’s comprehensive immigration reform," said Martinez, D-Albuquerque.

Though the bill would block a border wall along 22 miles of state-owned land, the rest of the land is privately owned and the state wouldn't have any say about what happens on that land.

FEDS MOVE AHEAD TO REPLACE US BORDER BARRIERS IN NEW MEXICO

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) - The Trump administration is waiving numerous laws to clear the way for replacing existing vehicle barriers along a stretch of the US-Mexico border in New Mexico.

The notice published Monday in the Federal Register says the waiver extends around 20 miles west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will replace the existing barriers with bollard walls to deter and prevent illegal crossings.

This marks the third time the Trump Administration has used broad powers under a 2005 law to waive laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act for the border barriers. In September, it waived reviews for a 3-mile stretch in Calexico, California.

Critics say the waivers are an overreach and a threat to the environment.

~ The Associated Press