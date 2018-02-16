Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self | KOB 4
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self

The Associated Press
February 16, 2018 11:56 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a New Mexico man who traveled to Austin last month to kill and rob two YouTube celebrities likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being confronted by police.

The Travis County medical examiner's office said Friday that Christopher Giles was struck by police fire on Jan. 26 but the preliminary determination is that the manner of death is suicide.

Police say Giles shot out a glass door and entered the home of YouTube stars Gavin Free and Megan Turney.

The couple called Austin police while hiding in a closet. Officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with Giles in the driveway.

A search of Giles' cellphone and electronics by investigators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, returned notes revealing his obsession with the couple and his plans to confront them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 16, 2018 11:56 AM
Created: February 16, 2018 11:55 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

