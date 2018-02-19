6-year-old wrestler finds success on the mat
Tessa Mentus
February 19, 2018 11:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Santino Martinez is a beast on the wrestling mat. The 6-year-old New Mexico native had a 55-0 win streak heading into a state title match.
Martinez has been wrestling since he was 3 years old. He is a busy guy. KOB had to grab him for just a quick interview Monday night because, of course, he had a wrestling match.
So what's his favorite part of the sport?
"It gives me a lot of opportunities to like travel and stuff," he said. "You can go to different states."
